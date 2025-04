Zambia National Women's Lobby national chairperson Beauty Katebe speaks during women empowerment leadership breakfast interface meeting with the Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on March 26, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

Zambia National Women's Lobby national chairperson Beauty Katebe speaks during women empowerment leadership breakfast interface meeting with the Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on March 26, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe says the council cannot applaud President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing women to decision-making positions because he has not met the 50/50 parity. Last Friday, Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika said the country should applaud President Hichilema for appointing a lot of women to decision-making positions. “I think we should actually give him (President Hichilema) a clap right here because if you look at all the appointments that have happened, just this year alone, he has appointed a lot of women in decision-making positions, at PS-level positions, and quite a number of women in leadership positions. So I would say he is actually doing a very good job in terms of ensuring that there is a...