NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe says the council cannot applaud President Hakainde Hichilema for appointing women to decision-making positions because he has not met the 50/50 parity. Last Friday, Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika said the country should applaud President Hichilema for appointing a lot of women to decision-making positions. “I think we should actually give him (President Hichilema) a clap right here because if you look at all the appointments that have happened, just this year alone, he has appointed a lot of women in decision-making positions, at PS-level positions, and quite a number of women in leadership positions. So I would say he is actually doing a very good job in terms of ensuring that there is a...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here