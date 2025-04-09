LUNTE PF member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya says MMD leader Nevers Mumba should prove himself to be a factor by participating in and winning an election. On Saturday, Mumba said he had positioned himself as a cardinal factor in President Hakainde Hichilema’s victory in the 2026 general elections, even if it meant him not being the running mate. Commenting on the matter, in an interview, Monday, Kafwaya argued that Mumba’s only power was his ability to be close to every president. “He is a factor where? Where has Dr Nevers won an election? He should show us where he has won an election. Factors are people who are capable of winning an election. He should test himself and be on...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here