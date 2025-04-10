PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dickson Matembo, says the Registrar of Societies cannot effect any leadership changes within the Patriotic Front (PF) until the party’s warring factions agree on a unified position. On Tuesday, PF faction leader Miles Sampa visited the Registrar’s office, urging them to fulfill what he described as their legal mandate. Sampa said he had submitted a High Court judgement affirming him as PF Secretary General, replacing Morgan N’gona, who was dismissed from the position. But in an interview, Matembo confirmed receiving Sampa’s letter while explaining that the Registrar could not act due to ongoing court battles involving multiple PF factions. “Yes, that judgement was delivered, I think you’re aware that there are so...



