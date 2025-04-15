THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) has expressed concern over the disruption of academic activities during President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to the institution. In a letter addressed to the UNZA Registrar, Acting UNZALARU General Secretary Gilbert Kamanga criticised university management for failing to maintain order, stating that students moved through the library and lecture rooms chanting slogans and disrupting the learning environment. “As the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU), we write to express our deep concern regarding the disruption of classes on Wednesday, 9 April 2025. While we understand the Head of State was visiting the Institution, we cannot condone the manner in which Management handled the visitation as it leaves much to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here