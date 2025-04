Apa futi ya gemuka ku Lumezi, says President Hakainde Hichilema’s political advisor Levy Ngoma. Last Wednesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti declared the Lumezi Parliamentary seat vacant, after Zulu was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for defaming Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and his infrastructure counterpart Charles Milupi and RDA Board Chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala. In a video posted on UPND’s Facebook page, Ngoma said it’s game on in Lumezi. “Let us be united here in Lumezi, let us be united in Lumezi. Apa futi ya gemuka ku Lumezi. Ya gemuka ba Chairman baku Lumezi. Nakuonani tifuna kuti pamene ichitika ku Lumezi, zinkhalemumalo yake. Banapupushiwa ku Nyimba, Mtilizi ward, nopupushiwa futi ku Kawambwa (so again, it is...



