FILE PHOTO: A desert locust is seen feeding on a plantation in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo - RC2YKE9Z84W6

FILE PHOTO: A desert locust is seen feeding on a plantation in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar/File Photo - RC2YKE9Z84W6

CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary Dr Milner Mwanakampwe has disclosed that the province has been ravaged with African Migratory locusts and red locusts. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Mwanakampwe said Mumbwa, Chibombo and Shibuyunji were infested with the locusts in the province. “I wish also to confirm that Central Province has now been ravaged by African Migratory Locust and Red Locust. Which are specific groups of grasshoppers that ravage green vegetation, preferably cereals, as well. Now, the African Migratory Locust and the Red Locust are solitary in nature and become gregarious when the environment becomes conducive. It is in these gregarious phases that they damage crops when migrating. It is estimated that in one day a swarm of African Migratory Locust and...