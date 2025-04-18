CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says embarking on the constitutional amendment process in 2021 or 2022 was not a priority because government was attending to the economy, restoring the rule of law and fighting corruption among others. Speaking at a town hall meeting in Chipata, Eastern Province, Thursday, Mweetwa said the constitutional amendment process was a priority now because the country was heading to the general elections next year. “On the issue of priority, we have heard a lot of people, including my brother Mr Wynter Kabimba, argue that constitutional amendment is not a priority. And I would like to commend him for coming out in the open. Because as somebody who has supported many policies and programmes of the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here