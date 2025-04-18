CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says embarking on the constitutional amendment process in 2021 or 2022 was not a priority because government was attending to the economy, restoring the rule of law and fighting corruption among others. Speaking at a town hall meeting in Chipata, Eastern Province, Thursday, Mweetwa said the constitutional amendment process was a priority now because the country was heading to the general elections next year. “On the issue of priority, we have heard a lot of people, including my brother Mr Wynter Kabimba, argue that constitutional amendment is not a priority. And I would like to commend him for coming out in the open. Because as somebody who has supported many policies and programmes of the...