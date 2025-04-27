THREE people have died in separate road traffic accidents which occurred in Lusaka. In a statement, Sunday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said the first accident occurred when a 36-year-old pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by an oncoming motor vehicle while the second accident was a hit and run. “Three people died in separate road traffic accidents that occurred in Lusaka on Saturday, April 26, 2025. In Matero, police recorded a fatal road traffic accident which occurred around 17:40 hours along Chitimukulu Road near Matero Level One Hospital. Involved was Dickson Shambosha, aged 33, of Garden House Compound, who was driving a FAW light truck bearing registration number AJF 351. Also involved was a pedestrian,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here