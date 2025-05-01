SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says the opposition will field one candidate in Lumezi to avoid splitting votes. And former minister of higher education Professor Nkandu Luo says President Hakainde Hichilema should call for dialogue if he truly believes that differences do not mean enmity. Meanwhile, New Congress Party president Peter Chanda says the Electoral Commission of Zambia looks like an extended branch of the UPND. Speaking at a joint press briefing, Wednesday, Dr M’membe said the Lumezi by-election, set for June 26, would be a clear indication of what lies ahead in the 2026 general elections. “We have seen a pattern where parliamentary constituencies are being taken away through the abuse of the law. We saw this in...