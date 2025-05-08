TECHNOLOGY and Science Minister Felix Mutati says the cyber laws that government has put in place are aimed at minimising cyber threats. Speaking when he toured Digital Safe, a data centre in Lusaka, Tuesday, Mutati said the significance of cyber protection was to ensure citizens were protected. “The cyber economy is the third largest economy globally, valued at over 10.4 trillion, it therefore calls on government that we must take practical and decisive measures to combat the increasing threat in the cyber space. Even as we speak, even as we toured, they were able to demonstrate to us that attacks were taking place, that we are vulnerable, that is the reality. So even by coming up with the laws that...