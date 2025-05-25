FREE Press Initiative (FPI) founder Joan Chirwa says the injunction restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary on Chinese investments is a serious violation of press freedom. She has further urged the judiciary to critically reflect on the implications of granting gag orders that curtail the public’s right to know. On Friday, May 23, News Diggers was scheduled to air its investigative documentary titled “The Good, the Bad and the Dangerous” on its social media platforms, as well as on Diamond TV, focusing on Chinese operations in Zambia. However, the Lusaka High Court granted an ex-parte order to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary. Commenting on the matter, Saturday, Chirwa...