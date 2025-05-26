UPND Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi says freedom of expression is being felt by law-abiding citizens, adding that government will apply the law to individuals who break it through careless statements. Commenting on Lukashya PF MP George Chisanga’s statement that there was more freedom of expression under the PF than there is under the UPND government, Milupi argued that freedom of expression did not mean one should make libellous statements about someone. “There is [freedom of expression]. Freedom of expression does not mean that I should be libellous to someone. As an individual, you have relationships to protect; you have a family, you have friends and a church. And if you start saying rubbish because I have freedom of expression and...