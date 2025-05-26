PF General Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda (r) joined by Alliance members signing their commitment to the Tonse Alliance during their official launch in Lusaka on Thursday 7th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Tonse Alliance says it has resolved to withhold the public announcement of its selected candidate for the Lumezi Constituency by-election until an appropriate time. The Lumezi Constituency by-election will be held on June 26, 2025, while nominations will be conducted on May 27, 2025. The seat was previously held by Munir Zulu who is serving a 12-month sentence for libel. In a communique issued, Sunday, Raphael Nakacinda, who is Tonse Alliance Secretary General, said due to the recent security concerns and the “mingalato” of the UPND observed during the by-elections in Kawambwa, Pambashe and others, the council had resolved to withhold the public announcement of its candidate. “Lumezi By-Election – Security Precautions. Given recent security concerns and the mingalato...