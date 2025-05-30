TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali says Zambia is working on modalities to lower the cost of air transport. In a statement issued from Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Town by his Principal Public Relations Officer Ernest Chanda, Tayali said this when he met the president of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Salvatore Sciacchitano, on Wednesday. “Zambia wants to make aviation affordable, hence the desire to reduce the cost of aviation fuel among other things. Feasibility studies have already been done to ascertain the efficaciousness of the project in terms of aviation,” Tayali said. He said once this is done, Zambia will become an irresistible destination for both cargo and passenger aircraft. Tayali added that government is determined to have Zambia...