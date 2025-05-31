Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro addressing the media during a press briefing at the ECZ head office in Lusaka on Monday 13th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned the violent incident involving the New Congress Party and the UPND in Lumezi District where a firearm was discharged. The incident occurred on Tuesday, the day of nominations, in Lumezi’s central business district (CBD) about 2 kilometers away from the nomination center. In a statement, Friday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro appealed to the police to expedite the investigation and ensure that all perpetrators of violence were brought to justice. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to inform the public that it is aware of the violent incident involving the New Congress Party (NCP) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) in Lumezi District where a firearm was discharged....