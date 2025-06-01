POLITICAL analyst Neo Simutanyi says the country has no financial capacity to handle the proposed increase in parliamentary constituency seats, especially with the huge foreign debt that Zambia is grappling with. Simutanyi says he does not see the logic in increasing the number of seats at this particular time, emphasizing that the timing of this proposal is irrational, especially that government has been trying to promote financial prudence. In an interview, Simutanyi said there was no reason to rush this decision. “It will be ill advised to begin to spend money which we don’t have on extra parliamentary seats,” Simutanyi said. “They are proposing 100 extra seats; 35 proportional representation, 10 will be nominated members, that comes to 45, 55...