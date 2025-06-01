PF faction deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says the country will never heal if everyone who worked with former president Edgar Lungu is jailed. On Thursday, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana dispelled reports that President Hakainde Hichilema had suspended High Court Judge Emelia Phiri Sunkutu on tribal grounds. He said the President was merely carrying out an instruction as recommended by the Judicial Complaints Commission as he had no powers to do so. But Nyirenda insisted that President Hichilema was the appointing authority and JCC acted on his behalf. She wondered why Judges were being thrown out anyhow in the new dawn administration, saying the Legislature and Judiciary no longer had their powers. “Who is the appointing authority...