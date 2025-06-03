DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda has acknowledged that the commission does not have the full capacity to fight cybercrime. And Banda says the commission always has grounds to investigate individuals. Speaking on Diamond TV’s COSTA show, Sunday, Banda said fighting cybercrime was the commission’s biggest challenge due to the dynamic nature of such crimes. “I think it will just be fair for me to admit that we can never claim to be up there in terms of the fight against, especially cybercrimes. I will tell you that it’s one area which is one of our biggest challenges. We’ll discover that there’s definitely some cybercrime here, this crime is being committed in the sky up there, but we...