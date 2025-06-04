THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says there is adequate time for it to conduct the delimitation process after the constitutional amendment. ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has also announced that the Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) report has now been made public. Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, Tuesday, Kasaro said given government’s roadmap for Bill 7, the commission still had time to get into the ground and do the delimitation process. “From the commission’s perspective in terms of delimitation I think that the only [one] of those provisions that requires considerable time is the delimitation itself but nonetheless given the time that we have I think the roadmap from the ministry is that the amendments should be...