STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema has no problem engaging the opposition once they stop shadowboxing and get their act together. Responding to concerns that President Hichilema was ignoring opposition leaders, Wednesday, Hamasaka said there was nothing worth responding to as the current opposition lacked coherence, leadership and ideas. “President Hakainde Hichilema has no problem engaging the opposition once they stop shadowboxing, get their act together, and start making sense. There’s really nothing worth responding to. The current opposition lacks coherence, leadership, and above all, ideas. How do you respond to people who don’t even seem to know which way is up? The President, he said, is more than ready for a constructive national discourse,...