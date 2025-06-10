THE 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) has recommended a review of the Electoral Process Act to align it with the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts, in order to effectively address the influence and impact of social media on elections. The Committee noted that harmonising these laws was necessary to respond to the growing role of social media in shaping electoral processes and outcomes. “The Committee recommends that the Electoral Process Act be reviewed to harmonize the EPA with the Cyber Security Act and Cyber Crimes Act to address the use and effects of social media on elections. Justification. There is need to harmonize the Electoral Process Act with the Cyber Security Act and Cyber Crimes Act due to...