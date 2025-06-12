THE Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has rejected a recommendation by the 2025 Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) to align the Electoral Process Act with the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Acts, arguing that such a move could undermine transparency and freedom of expression during elections. In an interview, Wednesday, FODEP Executive Director Elijah Rubvuta said existing laws were already sufficient to promote responsible use of social media during elections, even without invoking cybersecurity legislation. He warned that harmonising the two laws would not serve the public interest, particularly in fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and free expression. “To try and legislate something to control how people can share the outcomes and also the way the electoral process is...