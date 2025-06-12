United States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales with Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) chief executive officer Alice Albright making his remarks during the MCC farm-to-market press briefing at the US embassy in Lusaka on Thursday 17th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says he had the pleasure of engaging with former president Edgar Lungu regularly to hold long discussions on a vision for a strong and prosperous Zambia. In his statement of condolences, Wednesday, Gonzales said he and Lungu discussed how the US could help Zambia realise its potential. “To the family of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Zambian people. It is with a heavy heart that I convey my deepest condolences to the family of Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the sixth president of the Republic of Zambia, and to the Zambian people on the passing of President Lungu. I share the condolences of the American people, the United States Government and Embassy team, and...