ACTIONAID Executive Director Faides TembaTemba says government’s consultations on Bill 7 are secretive. TembaTemba has urged government to halt the bill because it has been rejected by many people. Meanwhile, TembaTemba has applauded Chief Mukuni for telling Justice Minister Princess Kasune that he did not want to sway the decisions of other chiefs over the bill. In an interview, Tuesday, TembaTemba said the trips being taken by Kasune for the consultations on Bill 7 were secretive as no calendar of events had been made available to Zambians for the sake of transparency. “I think I would applaud the chief [Mukuni] for saying that because I think it is important that the chiefs speak their mind on Bill 7 because it...