POLICE in Lusaka have detained a 37-year-old man of Kamwala South in connection with the suspected murder of Sipiwe Nyirenda. According to Police, a report of suspected murder was received on June 10, 2025, at around 23:30 hours. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Maybin Muliye, 37, brought a woman identified as his girlfriend to the UTH Police Post as a Brought In Dead (BID) case, claiming she had died after ingesting a poisonous insecticide. “Kabwata Police Station, through Maxwell Sibongo Police Post, received a report of a Suspected Murder yesterday June 10, 2025 at 23:30 hours. The report was made by Constable Mufune of UTH Police Post, who reported on behalf of the State. According...