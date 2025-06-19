THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it will not postpone the Lumezi parliamentary by-elections slated for June 26, 2025, despite the death of former president Edgar Lungu. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said while the Commission was mindful of the national mourning period, it was equally bound by the provisions of the Constitution that a by-election must be held within 90 days of the occurrence of a vacancy in the National Assembly. He said any postponement beyond the constitutionally prescribed timeframe would amount to a breach of the law. “Following media reports on the timing of the Lumezi Parliamentary by-election in light of the demise of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr....