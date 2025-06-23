Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu speaks during an update on the GRZ/ICOF scholarship program at the Government Complex Friday, January 27, 2023 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu is urging youths to work hard and obtain their Grade 12 certificates genuinely. And Nkandu says initiatives like the Internship, Volunteer, Apprenticeship and Graduate (IVAG) programme have been set up to address the issue of experience when seeking employment. Addressing the media on the IVAG programme, Thursday, Nkandu noted that 2,000 youths were selected across all 10 provinces under the programme in 2023. He added that during the selection process, some youths were found with forged qualifications. “You need to be reminded that on the 6th of February 2023, a selection committee comprising officers from my ministry and other institutions began a selection process and a total of 2,000 youths were selected...