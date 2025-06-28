CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says it’s not enough to defer Bill 7, arguing that it needs to be permanently withdrawn. Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia president Lungisani Zulu says the deferral of Bill 7 is an opportunity for citizens to engage in meaningful discussions on any reform to the Constitution. Speaking during a public discussion forum organised by LAZ, Friday, Sangwa said Bill 7 should be rejected the same way Bill 10 was rejected for undermining Constitutionalism. “The Constitution of Zambia is more than a legal framework, it’s the foundation of our democracy. A pact of trust between the governed and those who govern. It reaffirms that the power exercised by state organs does not originate from the political elite...