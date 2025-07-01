MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says government should withdraw Bill 7 to allow for a people-driven Constitutional amendment process. He suggests that this process should be led by the Church, Civil Society and professional bodies, where citizens will now submit what they want amended. On the other hand, Chapter One Foundation Executive Director Josiah Kalala says President Hakainde Hichilema should be commended for acknowledging the gaps in the process that resulted in Bill No. 7. Recently, Justice Minister Princess Kasune said she hoped the deferment of Bill 7 would shift the national conversation to focus on the substance of the proposed amendments rather than the process. However, in an interview, Monday, Mundubile argued that Bill 7 should be considered dead,...