Minister of Justice Princess Kasune making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 2024 Child Justice week at Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka on Tuesday 8th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Justice Princess Kasune making her keynote speech during the official launch of the 2024 Child Justice week at Mulungushi Conference Center in Lusaka on Tuesday 8th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

JUSTICE Minister Princess Kasune says she doesn’t believe President Hakainde Hichilema knew about the ConCourt’s ruling before he guided that Bill No. 7 of 2025 be deferred to allow for more consultations. On Thursday, President Hichilema guided Kasune to defer the ongoing process on Bill No. 7 of 2025 to allow for wider consultations. And on Friday, the Constitutional Court held that the state’s decision to initiate a Constitution amendment process before undertaking wide consultations with the people goes against the spirit of the Constitution. The ConCourt further ordered that an independent body of experts conduct wide consultations with the people. Speaking when she featured on Diamond TV, Sunday, Kasune said President Hichilema made the decision based on the feedback...