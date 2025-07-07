THE National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has disclosed that it collected K1.6 billion from toll gates from January to May against a target of K3.308 billion for this year. In a statement issued, Sunday, NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila explained that the K1.6 billion collected from toll gates was disbursed for road projects and related activities across the country. “The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected K1.6 billion from Toll Gates from January to May 2025 and is set to beat the 2025 projected target of K3.308 billion. Speaking at the ongoing Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola, NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila said the revenue was disbursed for new and ongoing road projects and related activities. Mr....