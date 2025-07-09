UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema shortly after being introduced as opposition presidential alliance candidate for the 2021 general election by the alliance chairperson Charles Milupi in Lusaka on February 24, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the UPND government’s strong performance has left the opposition with no meaningful criticism, leading them to resort to personal attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema. On Saturday, Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe claimed in a social media post that President Hichilema was taking credit for infrastructure projects that were initiated under former president Edgar Lungu, including the Kazungula Bridge and the Chibombo Road Project. But speaking in an interview on Sunday, Milupi said the opposition had no substantial grounds to challenge the UPND’s achievements and had instead chosen to attack President Hichilema personally. “We are a focused government that is why these people can’t question that, they are now questioning the...