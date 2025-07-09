ENGINEERING Institute of Zambia (EIZ) president Wesley Kaluba says individuals who had revised the price of renovating Mufumbwe District Hospital to K10 million when the initial evaluation was K2.5 million are not engineers. On Friday, Health Minister Dr Elijah Muchima disclosed that he stopped a transaction where some engineers had revised the price of renovating Mufumbwe District Hospital to K10 million when the initial evaluation was K2.5 million. In an interview, Sunday, Kaluba said the people in question were not engineers but contractors. “I do not think those people are engineers. Maybe they are just contractors. There is a difference between a contractor and an engineer. Contractors can be anyone, even yourself, you can register a company and become a...