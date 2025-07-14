AIRTEL Zambia says it has acknowledged the sanctions imposed on it by ZICTA of K5.2 million compensation to consumers for Data Service outage and a K828,000 fine for breaching consumer protection regulations. And the network service provider says it is actively investing in network upgrades and optimization efforts across the country to address service quality issues and improve customer experience. Recently, Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati said it had been established that Airtel Zambia failed to meet key requirements under both the quality of service and consumer protection codes during an outage. Delivering a ministerial statement in the National Assembly on the network outages the country had recently been experiencing, Mutati said ZICTA would impose appropriate sanctions on Airtel...