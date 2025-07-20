MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga has lamented that presiding officers in the National Assembly chase opposition party members for saying what they don’t want to hear. And Kapyanga says for members to last in the House, they have to sing praises of the UPND Executive. On Tuesday, First Deputy Speaker Attractor Chisangano kicked Kapyanga from the House for failing to adhere to her guidance against debating ruling party members. In an interview, Wednesday, Kapyanga explained that presiding officers only want to hear those who praise the ruling government, and push out dissenting voices. “Well, there is heightened bias in the House and it was nothing new. Everyday when we report for work, we know that we won’t stay long before...