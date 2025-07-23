POLICE have disclosed that they plan to summon acting PF faction president Robert Chabinga for threatening violence against Emmanuel Mwamba and Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa. In a statement, Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the threats were made during an online live broadcast on Sunday. “The Zambia Police Service at Lusaka Central Police Station has opened an inquiry file following a report made yesterday July 22, 2025 at 14:00 hours by Francis Mulenga Fube, aged 50, of Plot Number 21330 Chamba Valley, Lusaka. He is also a Patriotic Front Member of Parliament for Chilubi Constituency. Fube reported that Robert Chabinga, also a PF Member of Parliament representing Mafinga Constituency, did propose violence by allegedly issuing threats aimed at Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba...