HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says the PF left a lot of dirt everywhere in government, which the UPND government is now cleaning up. Responding to the News Diggers editorial titled “What is HH’s plan for cleaning up MOH, ZAMMSA corruption”, Thursday, Dr Muchima wondered what else was expected of President Hichilema when he had initiated a forensic audit on corruption and people were appearing in court while others were being investigated. “The PF government left a lot of dirt everywhere. We are saying the forensic audit has got details to follow where [corruption] started from and where it is ending. That’s the action you have seen: the board was dissolved, people have gone to court, others have already even...