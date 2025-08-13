MMD leader Nevers Mumba says President Hakainde Hichilema has no personal obsession with the body of former president Edgar Lungu. And Mumba says if the remains of the former heads of state held any spiritual power that could somehow be summoned for political supremacy and advantage, Lungu would never have lost the 2021 general election. In a post on his Facebook page, Tuesday, Mumba stated that it was President Hichilema’s sense of duty and not a hunger for spiritual power that compelled him to ensure that Lungu was buried on Zambian soil. “As a minister of the Gospel for over 44 years, and as someone who has served in high office, walked alongside all of Zambia’s past presidents, and personally...