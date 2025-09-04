PF faction acting president Given Lubinda says all PF members are potential prisoners under the UPND government. Lubinda, who is also a former Justice minister, has urged PF members to visit their incarcerated colleagues so that they can also be prepared to be visited once imprisoned. Commenting on the conviction of former foreign affairs minister Joseph Malanji and former secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba during a media briefing, Wednesday, Lubinda said no PF member was free under the UPND. “My first message is to you my friends who came, the solidarity that you continue to give to one another is extremely heartening, and I am very, very grateful to all of you. And I am thankful to each one...