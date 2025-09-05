Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa making his speech during the official launch of ZANIS Tv at the Mass Media complex in Lusaka on Tuesday 15th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says PF members who did not violate the law while they held public office do not have to worry about being prosecuted. Mweetwa insists that the UPND government has nothing to do with PF convictions, stating that the long arm of the law always reaches out to those who violate it. On Wednesday, PF faction acting president Given Lubinda said all PF members were potential prisoners under the UPND government. Lubinda was commenting on the conviction of former Foreign Affairs minister Joseph Malanji and former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba. In an interview, Thursday, Mweetwa said the UPND government had no influence over the outcomes of the court proceedings. “The UPND as a party...