FORMER president Rupiah Banda’s niece, Dolika Banda, says Zambians are ready for change because they are angry and frustrated. Meanwhile, Banda says Zambia’s democracy is currently at risk because the opposition is in total disarray, adding that she believes she is a credible opposition leader. Speaking during a live stream with Linda Banks, Banda said the time you enter the political space does not matter if people are truly ready for change. “We know the date of the election, for me it’s like an exam, right? We all know that the exam is coming on the 10th of July, and we are now in April or we are in February, even, Valentine’s Day and all of those celebrations. I know...