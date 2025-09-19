GOVERNMENT has announced that ZEMA and Applied Sciences Technology Limited have signed a contract to conduct an independent assessment of the Sino Metals pollution, and that work will begin immediately. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu said Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited would bear the full cost of all activities related to the pollution incident until the affected areas were satisfactorily cleaned. “Government acknowledges and regrets the absence of a comprehensive assessment to date. However, it is important to note that the cause of the delay was unforeseeable and largely beyond the control of the government and the regulators. However, it must be noted that a consultant to undertake an assessment of the...