UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says there are no leaders in PF who can run for president, arguing that the only leaders in the party are at councillor, mayoral and MP levels. Mwaliteta, however, says the Patriotic Front should not give up now because the UPND needs an opposition. Recently, PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said there was confusion in the party because it had too many leaders. Commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Mwaliteta said confusion was in the DNA of the PF. “I’d say Mr Nakacinda just came [along] the way into PF, he should learn the history of PF. The confusion in PF is not about having too many leaders, it’s the DNA of...