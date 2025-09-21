OVER 500 wildlife rangers from across Zambia’s 20 national parks yesterday took part in the 2025 Wildlife Ranger Challenge, with Kafue National Park hosting one of the regional finals in what has been described as Africa’s largest endurance race for rangers. The Challenge, now in its sixth year, saw participants run 21 kilometres while carrying 22-kilogram backpacks, a marathon test meant to demonstrate the strength, and solidarity required in one of the most dangerous professions on the continent. Speaking during the event, Senior Wildlife Ranger for the Kafue region Lewis Daka said the Challenge was not only about fitness, but also an opportunity to showcase the true demands of ranger work while inspiring the next generation to join the profession....