FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Attractor Chisangano, on Friday ruled that Nkana Independent MP Binwell Mpundu was out of order for calling Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo Phiri “abene bansala”. Mpundu had risen to ask the Minister a question on a point of clarification following a Ministerial Statement on the preparation of agricultural inputs for the 2025/2026 farming season. Before asking his question, Mpundu said, “Honourable Minister of Agriculture abene bansala”. Katombola MP Clement Andeleke then rose on a point of order, asking the First Deputy Speaker if Mpundu was in order to use such a term, especially in light of the country’s record bumper harvest. “Madam Speaker, you are aware that I rarely rise on a point...