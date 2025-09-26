ZAMBIA’S prevalence rate for modern contraceptive methods among married women currently stands at 52 per cent, says Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr Kennedy Lishimpi. And Dr Lishimpi says his Ministry in 2025 increased domestic funding for reproductive health commodities to $4.5 million, representing a 67 per cent increase from 2023. Speaking at a press briefing in Chilanga ahead of the 2025 commemoration of World Contraception Day which falls on September 26, Dr Lishimpi said the country’s prevalence rate for modern contraceptive methods stood at 52 per cent, representing growth. “Thirty years ago, at the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, Zambia made a solemn promise to its people. We committed to a future where...