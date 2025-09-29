CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has wondered why the PF are priding themselves on the money they borrowed when they failed to repay it. Mweetwa adds that the UPND has not borrowed more than what the PF borrowed in 10 years. On Friday, PF faction acting president Given Lubinda said, as opposed to the UPND government, his party could point to where the money they borrowed went. In an interview on Sunday, Mweetwa said the PF had leaders who did not understand how the economy worked, thereby leaving the country in an economic doldrum. “First of all, you have to understand that PF as a party, many of its leaders, failed to understand how the economy works, and that’s how...