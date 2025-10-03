CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa says no single individual can deliver the country from its current challenges. And Sangwa says he is ready to serve, but only if Zambians are ready to walk the path with him. In a statement titled ‘A Call to National Reflection’ issued, Thursday, Sangwa said he was humbled by the calls within and outside Zambia urging him to consider offering himself for public service. Sangwa, however, said Zambia’s future could not be secured by one person’s sacrifice alone but through the collective will of all citizens acting under the Constitution. “Fellow Zambians, in recent months, many within and outside Zambia have urged me to enter politics and consider offering myself for public office. I am humbled...