FORMER Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has appealed his conviction, with his lawyer, James Mataliro, confirming that the bail application will be heard on October 28, 2025. And Mataliro has lamented that people serving in public office will now be scared to make decisions for fear of being questioned in court once they leave office. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court sentenced Chanda to six years’ imprisonment for willful failure to comply with procedure. In an interview, Mataliro said his client’s conviction was merely based on speculation. “We filed in an appeal on Tuesday, October 7. We also filed in an application for bail pending appeal, and we’ve been given October 28 for hearing of that application. Strangely though,...