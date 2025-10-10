UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says no good leader can emerge from confusion. Responding to Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda, who said a good leader would emerge from the PF chaos, Tuesday, Mwaliteta argued that more confusion would come out instead. He charged that late former president Edgar Lungu was a product of confusion, and the country saw the rise in cadreism during his tenure. “To think a good leader would come from confusion is to bring more confusion when you become a leader. You don’t even know where to touch. This is why they make mistakes. They think now, because confusion has brought me where I am, let me bring [in] cadres who recruited me. Then...